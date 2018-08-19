Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gordon confirms Cleveland Browns return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    19 Aug 2018, 00:36 IST
Josh Gordon - cropped
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has announced he is returning to the Cleveland Browns after taking a long absence from the team to deal with personal issues.

Gordon has been away from the team since July 23, when he revealed he would not report to the Browns' training camp in order to work through his problems.

In a statement released on Twitter, Gordon thanked the Browns for giving him time away from the field to focus on his overall mental and physical health.

"As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realise in order for me to reach my full potential, my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being," Gordon said.

The receiver has been suspended multiple times for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning last year.

Browns general manager John Dorsey also released a statement Saturday in which he said Gordon will gradually be eased back into all football activities.

"First off, we are pleased for Josh," Dorsey said.

"His overall health and well-being is what is most important. We commend Josh for his hard work, commitment and focus on becoming the best version of himself.

"We are glad Josh has reached a point where he can return to our organisation, be in our building and be around his teammates. As he assimilates back to our team, Josh will initially participate in meetings and conditioning and will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate."

Omnisport
NEWS
Browns' Gordon missing camp to deal with addiction recovery
