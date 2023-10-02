"He just isn’t ready to settle down": Travis Kelce's father Ed's comments on Chiefs TE resurfaces after Taylor Swift's viral visit 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seeing each other, with the popstar showing up at two of his games this season and cheering him on. This could be a long-term relationship that keeps the two of them off the market, but one person isn't so sure of that.

Kelce's father was once asked about the tight end. He was asked what happened with a previous relationship fizzling out and he gave an honest response on where he felt like Travis was at.

His father Ed said:

"I thought he was, he had a long-term relationship with just an absolutely lovely, wonderful young woman. He just isn't ready to settle down. Unfortunately, I think she was. I think she got tired of waiting. They ended up apart, and it is what it is."

Travis' brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles is already married and has many children. Travis is living the single life, or at least the unmarried life. Earlier this year, their father believed the star tight end was not ready to settle down. Will Taylor Swift change that?

It remains to be seen. The two are in the very early stages of anything right now. She showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears and cheered him on before leaving for a party with him after the match.

She was once again in the stands in New York when they took on the New York Jets. The two are definitely seeing each other, but it's just that for the moment. It's unclear what Swift wants out of the relationship, or what Kelce wants for that matter.

What's the end goal for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift?

The singer recently broke up with longtime partner Joe Alwynn after six years together. The details have been kept quiet, but fans do speculate on what she wanted after so long.

Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce

In her song Lavender Haze, Taylor Swift wrote about not being a wife and how that's a role she didn't really want to play at the moment. Following their breakup, an unreleased track titled You're Losing Me offered a different perspective. It seemed to imply that she wanted to take their relationship to the next level, but he didn't and that stung.

For now, there is no telling where the relationship will go. Her intentions, as well as Travis Kelce's intentions, remain unclear. At the time, they're just having fun, but it is worth considering.