Head coach Patricia and GM Quinn to stay with Lions

Head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn will remain in their roles with the Detroit Lions for next season.

Patricia's position has been called into question amid another disappointing campaign for the Lions, who are 3-10-1 at the bottom of the NFC North.

However, owner Martha Ford has confirmed Patricia and Quinn will still be with the franchise in 2020, with the duo challenged to reach the postseason.

"We expect to be a playoff contender," Ford is quoted as saying on the Lions' website.

"That means playing meaningful games in December."

Patricia told reporters: "It's a process that we're trying to go through to get the team to a highly competitive level that can sustain and be consistent and handle the ebbs and flows of an NFL season.

"It's something that we're trying to lay a foundation for. I think that we've seen some strides that we've made with the team this year. We obviously need to improve and build upon that going forward."

Meanwhile, the Lions have confirmed quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play again this season due to a back injury that has kept him out of their last six games.

The Lions placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday, having not won since he was hurt in the closing stages of their Week 9 meeting with the Oakland Raiders.

"Obviously, I have the utmost respect for Matthew and his efforts to try and do everything he could to get back and play," Patricia said.

"It will be really in the best interest for him and us as obviously an organisation right now to give him that opportunity to rest and heal and continue along that path."