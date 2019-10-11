I just want to help! - Beckham frustrated by Browns' form

Browns star Odell Beckham Jr

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is frustrated he has so far not been able to help the Cleveland Browns win consistently in the NFL this season.

The Browns are 2-3 for the year and they face a tough schedule in the coming weeks, with the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos their next three games.

Having been backed for a good season, Beckham is not enjoying Cleveland's struggles and would also like to be contributing more himself.

The 26-year-old has four catches for 47 yards over his past two games, which is his lowest output in that span during his six-year NFL career.

"I hate losing, period," Beckham said, as reported by ESPN. "Any time we lose and I don't feel like I did anything to help win the game, I'm gonna be frustrated. That's just the bottom line. I'm a winner in my heart and I hate losing.

"I just want to help. I was brought here to help. I felt like I was brought here to help this team win. That's all I want to do.

"If it has to be handoffs, it's whatever. Just finding ways to have successful plays, not just get me the ball to appease me or anything like that. It's about having success within the game and within the team."​

While Beckham has only one 100-yard receiving game to go with one touchdown, quarterback Baker Mayfield is completing just 55.9 per cent of his passes.

Mayfield feels for Beckham, adding: "He's frustrated when he is not getting the ball and we're losing. Why not be? He feels like he could help us win if we get the ball in his hands.

"You can't blame him. He's one of the best receivers in the league and, when he's not getting the ball, he always has it in the back of his mind of, 'What if I did get the ball and changed this game?'"