Is Puka Nacua playing today vs Packers? Rams WR's Week 9 status explored

Puka Nacua has been one of the standout performers for the Los Angeles Rams this season. The rookie has racked up an impressive 795 yards and 2 touchdowns on 61 receptions across eight games.

However, Nacua has been dealing with a knee injury ahead of Los Angeles' Week 9 clash against the Green Bay Packers. Fans are now curious to learn whether the wideout will play against Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Puka Nacua injury update

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua

As of Sunday, Nov. 5, Puka Nacua is listed as questionable on the Los Angeles Rams roster. The wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury.

Nacua suffered the issue on his knee during the Week 8 clash against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. He was dealing with a swelling on his knee during the week.

However, Nacua's injury isn't too serious and reports suggest that he should be able to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. It's also important to know that the Rams are on a bye next week, so it should be interesting to see if they keep the rookie on the field for the full game.

The Rams will, however, be without quarterback Matthew Stafford. The signal-caller is dealing with a thumb injury which could mean that Brett Rypien starts at quarterback for Los Angeles in Week 9.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams: TV schedule and live stream details

The Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 9 NFL game will air on FOX Sports. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Here's all you need to know about the Packers-Rams game:

Game : Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams Stadium : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin Date : Sunday, Nov. 5

: Sunday, Nov. 5 Start Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX Sports

: FOX Sports Streaming: Fubo TV