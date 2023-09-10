J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Ravens suffer major setback in season opener vs. Texans

J.K. Dobbins suffered a major injury blow in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens running back left Sunday's game against the Houston Texans in the early stages of the third quarter.

Dobbins appeared to have injured his ankle when Texans safety M.J. Stewart appeared to land on his leg. He was helped off the field by two Ravens staff members and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Reports have suggested that Dobbins might have torn his Achilles, which could see him spend a lengthy period on the sidelines. The 24-year-old is expected to have an MRI to determine the seriousness of the injury.

J.K. Dobbins return timeline

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

There have been no confirmed reports on when Dobbins is expected to return to action for the Ravens. However, if the player has torn his Achilles, he is expected to be out for around 11 months, which could mean the entire 2023 season.

The time to get back to full activity after recovering from an Achilles tendon repair is generally around four to six months.

Dobbins has had a few issues with injuries since joining the Ravens. He played in just eight combined games for Baltimore during the 2022 season because of a torn ACL and complications in his recovery from it.

J.K. Dobbins' contract details

As per reports from Spotrac, Dobbins signed a four-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens worth $5,729,438 in May 2020. The deal included a $1,726,862 signing bonus, $2,597,291 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $1,432,359.

Dobbins is reportedly expected to earn a base salary of $1,391,287 while carrying a cap hit of $1,823,004 and a dead cap value of $431,717 in 2023.

A look at J.K. Dobbins' stats in the NFL

In two seasons with the Ravens, Dobbins racked up 1,325 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 226 carries. He also recorded 162 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air on 25 receptions.

Dobbins recorded 22 yards and one touchdown on eight carries in the 2023 Week 1 game against the Houston Texans. However, his strong start to the game was cut short due to injury.