Jackson Mahomes has three-word reaction to Patrick, Brittany Mahomes’ Arrowhead photo dump

Jackson Mahomes has found himself involved in a number of controversies but took to Instagram to leave a positive message on his sister-in-law's post.

He commented on Brittany Mahomes' post about her and her two-time NFL MVP husband Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany, Patrick, and daughter Sterling were at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend as the 2023 regular season is almost set to get underway. Jackson left this comment on Brittany's IG post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson's three-word comment on Brittany Mahomes' IG post

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Jackson is known for supporting his brother on the football field and was seen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in February. His older brother led the Kansas City Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl 57 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sterling Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium, Credit: @brittanylynne (IG)

Brittany Mahomes (R) at Arrowhead. Credit: @brittanylynne (IG)

To no one's surprise, Jackson posted a TikTok video of him dancing with the confetti on the Super Bowl field:

The 23-year-old is a social media personality with over one million followers on TikTok.

Jackson Mahomes' legal issues in Kansas City

In February, Jackson Mahomes was accused of assaulting and forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn. Vaughn was the owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge located in Kansas City.

Jackson allegedly took hold of her throat on three occasions without her permission. A lawyer for Jackson, Brandon Davies cited his client's innocence when it came to the charges.

He was later charged in May with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and another count of misdemeanor battery as a result of the supposed incident.

Per the Kansas City Star, Vaughn was forced to shut down her business earlier this month, due to declining sales and constant threats and harassment.

Patrick Mahomes was asked on multiple occasions about his younger brother's arrest by reporters. He said:

"It's kind of a personal thing that I'm going to keep to myself. At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family, at the same time."

Jackson Mahomes posted a $100K bond after his arrest and returned to social media after a hiatus.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 221 votes