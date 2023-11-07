Kyren Williams injury update: When will Rams RB return?

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams has disclosed that running back Kyren Williams is anticipated to make his return in Week 12, when the Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams are not slated to play again until Week 11 because of a Week 10 bye.

Following a sprained ankle in Week 6 against the Cardinals, Williams has not played any of the Los Angeles Rams' last three games. Following that match, the player was put on injured reserve, meaning he would be sidelined for a minimum of four games.

When the Rams return from their Week 10 bye, Williams won't be eligible to play yet since bye weeks do not count as an accumulated week on injured reserve. His fourth game on the IR will be against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the NFL season.

The Rams' game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 will be the RB's next opportunity to play.

Williams had shown to be a significant asset for the Rams both aerially and on the ground before his injury, especially when it came to pass protection.

The backfield burden has been divided between Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson Jr. in the last three Rams games that Williams has missed.

What happened to Kyren Williams?

In Week 6, Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury late in the game against the Arizona Cardinals. His status was called into question right away when he left the game. Before leaving the game in the fourth quarter, he had gained a career-high 158 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown.

An MRI test the day after the game revealed that Williams' injury was only an ankle sprain and that no further damage had occurred. Nonetheless, the second-year running back was still added to the injured reserve which has made him miss his side's last three games.

When will Kyren Williams return?

Rams supporters will be hopeful that Williams returns soon after some impressive games this season. But since the Rams are off next week and Week 11 is the final of four games he must miss to complete his injured reserve status, the player won't be eligible to return until Week 12.

It should be mentioned that Williams' participation against the Cardinals is still not assured. A minimum of four games must pass during an injured reserve stay, and he must receive the all-clear medically before he may play again.

Having said that, given that Sean McVay stated that Williams is anticipated to return in Week 12, five weeks seems to be sufficient for him to recover from his ankle strain.

In six games this season, Williams has accumulated 97 rushes for 456 yards and six touchdowns. In addition, he has 13 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.