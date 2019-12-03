Lions' rookie TE Hockenson placed on IR, QB Stafford still 'week to week'

T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions will be without rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson over the final four weeks after he was placed on injured reserve, but quarterback Matthew Stafford's prospects of playing again this season remain uncertain.

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, suffered an ankle injury in the 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

The 22-year-old had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut in Week 1, but he failed to accumulate more than 56 yards in a game thereafter and he will finish his rookie season with 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit are 3-8-1 and have lost five in a row having been without starting quarterback Stafford for the past four weeks due to a back injury.

The Lions face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 and may have David Blough at quarterback again if Stafford is ruled out once more.

"Still kind of working in a week-by-week manner with him from that standpoint in conjunction with our medical staff to monitor that situation," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said in quotes published on the team's website.

"Out of respect for Matthew and his competitiveness and what he means to this team and what he brings every single week, we're just going to kind of take it week-by-week and see what happens from that standpoint."