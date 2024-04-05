Los Angeles Rams Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2023 National Football Conference playoffs after winning seven of their last eight regular-season games. However, they lost to the Detroit Lions by the slimmest of margins in the Wild Card Round.

It was an impressive turnaround from their 5-12 finish in 2022. However, improving an NFL roster is a continuous process, which they can do so via the 2024 draft. They’ve recently succeeded in finding exceptional talent like Kyren Williams, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner, and Puka Nacua.

Therefore, Rams general manager Les Snead hopes to find more players to help head coach Sean McVay’s cause. They can continue building their draft board by inviting some prospects to a Top-30 visit.

Los Angeles Rams Top-30 Visits List for 2024 NFL Draft

The Rams haven’t invited a draft prospect to a Top-30 visit. However, they communicated with some aspiring athletes during the Scouting Combine and their respective Pro Days.

According to Walter Football, the Los Angeles Rams interviewed Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Texas outside linebacker Jaylan Ford and Notre Dame running back Audric Estime during the Combine. The Rams also formally interviewed Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze and defensive end Bralen Trice in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, the Rams met with Michigan offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart, wide receiver Roman Wilson and cornerback Mike Sainristil before their Pro Day. During their respective Pro Days, they met defensive end Jaylen Harrell (Michigan) and offensive guard Troy Fautanu (Washington).

List of Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft picks

Barring any additional trades, the Rams will have 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They finally have a first-round selection again after giving up their 2022 and 2023 Round 1 picks to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade for Matthew Stafford. Here are the Los Angeles Rams’ selections for the 2024 draft.

Round 1, Pick 19

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory pick due to the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris)

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 5, Pick 155 (from Pittsburgh, part of the Kevin Dotson trade)

Round 6, Pick 196

Round 6, Pick 209 (compensatory pick)

Round 6, Pick 213 (compensatory pick)

Round 6, Pick 217 (compensatory pick)

Round 7, Pick 254 (compensatory pick)

Los Angeles Rams’ positions of need

According to Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator, the Rams need more help at cornerback, edge rusher, offensive tackle, tight end, linebacker and safety.

They’ve addressed some of these concerns through free agency by signing veteran cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (one year, $10 million) and Darious Williams (three years, $22.5 million). The Rams also signed guard Jonah Jackson to a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason.

The Rams brought in Jimmy Garoppolo to provide depth at quarterback due to the uncertainty of Stetson Bennett’s return.