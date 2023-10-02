Mike Evans injury update: Latest on Buccaneers WR for fantasy football Week 5

Mike Evans got off to a solid start in the 2023 NFL season. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Although Evans has become a popular fantasy pick in recent weeks, his injury ahead of Week 5 has given many pause.

Mike Evans injury update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

As of Monday, Evans is currently listed as questionable on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report. However, the team will monitor his status during the week.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to reporters about Evans' injury after his team's Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints. He said that the wideout had “tweaked” his hamstring and would undergo further tests:

"He (Evans) has just tweaked it right now. We’ll see how serious it is, or isn’t, once we get out of here, and once they run some more tests on it."

On Monday, Bowles still did not have an update on Evans. However, the Tampa Bay coach insisted that the player will have a few tests soon to determine the seriousness of the injury.

As per NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport, Evans didn't appear to have a major injury.

Since Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 5, the team will not be in action. Hence, you should obviously not pick Evans in your fantasy team for this week.

Evans has managed 51.7 fantasy points this season and is averaging 12.9 FPPG. He scored a touchdown in each of the three games for the Buccaneers before their matchup against New Orleans in Week 4.

What happened to Mike Evans?

As per reports, Evans suffered a hamstring injury during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. The receiver left the game just before halftime and did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Evans posted three receptions for 40 yards against New Orleans before exiting the match. The player tried to stretch out his hamstring on the sidelines but decided to head back into the locker room for further treatment.

Evans has racked up 337 yards and three touchdowns on 20 receptions this season. The 30-year-old has become one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's favorite targets.

When will Mike Evans return?

Fortunately, the Buccaneers have a bye in Week 5 which should give Evans some extra time to recover from his hamstring injury. Since his injury isn't believed to be too serious, the Buccaneers will be hoping to have their premier wideout return for Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

Tampa Bay will host Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 15. at the Raymond James Stadium. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.