Minkah Fitzpatrick injury update: Latest on Steelers DB after setback vs. Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has sustained a hamstring injury in the team's Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The perennial Pro Bowler sustained the injury in the first quarter of the game, and according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, he has been ruled out for the rest of the game. This injury is a blow to the 4-2 Steelers, as Fitzpatrick is one of their best defenders. It remains to be seen how long the Alabama Crimson Tide alum would be out for.

How has Minkah Fitzpatrick performed this season?

Before sustaining the hamstring injury, Minkah Fitzpatrick was having a typically solid season at the safety position. For the season, Fitzpatrick logged 52 combined tackles and two pass deflections. The three-time first-team All-Pro selection has yet to record an interception this season, as offensive coordinators are avoiding passing the ball to his lane.

Fitzpatrick's injury is a big loss to Mike Tomlin's team, as the Steelers typically game-plan their defensive scheme around Fitzpatrick's unique skill set. Pittsburgh fans will hope that the injury isn't that serious and the Crimson Tide alum will be back as the season reaches a critical point.

Furthermore, Fitzpatrick was on pace to record over 100 total tackles for just the second time in his career. It's not an easy feat for a safety, but Fitzpatrick is much more than a regular safety for the Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 8 injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a challenging time with injuries in the 2023 season. Hence, their head coach deserves a lot of credit for leading them to a winning record after six games played.

The team is missing starters such as Levi Wallace, Breiden Fehoko, Pat Freiermuth, Anthony McFarland Jr. and more. Of course, the NFL is a very physical league, but the team's injury woes need to be studied.

The loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick is also the latest muscle injury for the Steelers. He joins the likes of Freiermuth and Cameron Heyward on the treatment table. The Steelers would love to have these players back as soon as possible as the season reaches its halfway point in a bit.