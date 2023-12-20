Minkah Fitzpatrick Injury Update: Latest on Steelers Safety for Week 16 Fantasy Football

An injury derailed Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2023, and his issues have arguably affected his side's defensive identity. Fitzpatrick has played in just 10 games this season and has seen his stats plummet to a number hardly recognizable from his Pro Bowl-caliber years.

Hence, heading into their Saturday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Tomlin and Co. are sweating on the fitness of the Alabama Crimson Tide alum. This article will give an injury update, touch upon what happened to him, and highlight his potential return date.

Minkah Fitzpatrick injury update

According to numerous reports, Minkah Fitzpatrick was listed on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the All-Pro safety has officially been ruled out of the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick could not practice on Tuesday and will remain absent until further notice.

What happened to Minkah Fitzpatrick?

During the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Fitzpatrick collided with a teammate after contesting a ball in the air. Following the collision, Fitzpatrick left the Gridiron due to a knee injury. Before suffering the injury, Fitzpatrick did not post a single significant stat in the game.

Fitzpatrick's injury is a nightmare for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the franchise has been dealt with terrible luck at the safety position. Backup safety Damontae Kazee is out suspended due to an illegal hit on Michael Pittman during Week 15.

Trenton Thompson is dealing with his injury issues, leaving Miles Killebrew as the only healthy safety on the Steelers' primary roster. It's almost certain that the Steelers will have to dip into their practice squad to fill out their secondary as the season ends.

When will Minkah Fitzpatrick return?

Minkah Fitzpatrick's return date is anyone's guess, with the Steelers skeptical about stating a precise date for their star safety.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports that Fitzpatrick could look at a multi-week absence. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Alabama product was listed as DNP in Tuesday's practice. Furthermore, with Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin ruling him out of Week 16's crunch matchup against the Bengals, it’s clear that the Steelers are playing it by ear. Fitzpatrick's return date will be more precise as his side partakes in more training sessions in the coming weeks.

