Murray wows as Browns bust, Ravens romp

Kyler Murray

NFL Sundays are back and there was no shortage of headlines during the first full slate of games for week one as the league continued the kick-off of its 100th season.

Le'Veon Bell bounced back in his debut with the New York Jets despite a loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Odell Beckham Jr. was less than thrilling as he and Baker Mayfield were routed by the Tennessee Titans in the Cleveland Browns' opener.

But Kyler Murray was perhaps the most interesting as his dull start turned into an exciting overtime thriller in which the rookie quarterback kept the Arizona Cardinals alive for a tie with the Detroit Lions. It was not an ideal start for first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, but it was an even worse outcome for second-year coach Matt Patricia.

Elsewhere around the league, Julio Jones disappointed after getting his long-awaited contract extension, while Ezekiel Elliott was outstanding despite the holdout that kept him away from the Dallas Cowboys until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers fared just fine without Melvin Gordon as he extended his absence while he continues to wait for a new deal.

Injury report

Tempers were as high as the temperature in Jacksonville, where the Chiefs-Jaguars game turned chippy. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out with a broken left collarbone, while Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field with a shoulder injury and later ruled out. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes also sprained his ankle and limped off the field but was able to play through the pain.

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle was carted off the field and evaluated for a concussion after Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey made contact with his head while leaping over him. Weddle was motionless on the field for a few minutes and visibly bloodied with a head laceration.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was ruled out against the Bills after suffering a groin injury late in the game while rookie defensive tackle and 2019 third draft pick Quinnen Williams left with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson was carted off due to an apparent foot injury against the Washington Redskins.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left FirstEnergy Stadium with his right wrist wrapped, though it was reported to be just a bruise and not considered serious.

By the numbers

The Browns committed 18 penalties for 182 yards — their most penalties in a game since 1951 — as they dropped their 15th straight regular-season opener. That winless streak is now the league's longest.

Bell, playing his first game in 602 days on Sunday, did not skip a beat as he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 8,000 career scrimmage yards. He finished his Jets debut with 17 carries for 60 yards while adding six catches for 32 yards and a score.

The Ravens set a franchise record with 42 first-half points to begin their season, and Lamar Jackson had himself a day as he helped them secure their eventual win over the Dolphins.

Baltimore racked up 640 yards of total offense against Miami, which is the most by any team in their first game of the season since the Rams in 1951.

Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first player in league history to start for eight different NFL teams.

Quotables

Vernon Davis, who was raised by his grandparents and coped with the death of his grandfather one day earlier, on his emotions when the tight end scored against the Eagles: "I was just grateful when I scored that touchdown. I was grateful to contribute to the team. A lot of people asked me if I was going to be able to play today. Of course, I'll be able to play. They probably didn't think I'd come out and be effective for the team as well, but it worked out.

"Just that feeling of being able to be successful, meaning contribute to the team. Not individual success, but success as a team. That whole play was everybody ... but that play is going to have to be irrelevant to me because of what went on today."

Mayfield on why it is too early for Browns fans to worry: "Everybody is going to throw this in the trash. I think that is good. I know what type of men we have in this locker room. I know how we are going to react. I know what we are going to do. We are going to bounce back. We have a Monday Night game [against the Jets] coming up so we do not really care. We are ready to go."

Week 1 NFL scores

Thursday's game

Packers 10, Bears 3

Sunday's games

Chiefs 40, Jaguars 26

Vikings 28, Falcons 12

Titans 43, Browns 13

Bills 17, Jets 16

Ravens 59, Dolphins 10

Eagles 32, Redskins 27

Rams 30, Panthers 27

Chargers 30, Colts 24, OT

Seahawks 21, Bengals 20

Cowboys 35, Giants 17

49ers 31, Buccaneers 17

Lions 27, Cardinals 27, OT