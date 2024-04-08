2024 NFL Draft: LSU WR Malik Nabers breaks silence over 'high maintenance' concerns

Malik Nabers, as well as his college QB Jayden Daniels, has seen the comments about him being a "high maintenance" prospect, something that often turns teams off.

He's one of the top receivers in this draft class, but this was seen as a red flag by many. He took to Instagram Live with Daniels to address it.

Daniels asked why he's in the news and why Nabers was being considered high maintenance. He responded:

"It's cap. You know they gotta pick somebody in this gen, I guess they just picked me."

Nabers is considered by many analysts to be the second-best wide receiver prospect in the class. If it weren't for Marvin Harrison Jr., a generational prospect at the position, Nabers would likely have been number one.

Both he and Daniels were expected to be top-10 picks, and it's unclear if the report about him being high maintenance will impact his ultimate landing spot. Nabers didn't seem too bothered by it and Daniels, who played with him, was a little surprised at the comments.

Malik Nabers lining up visits

Malik Nabers has top 10 visits lined up

It's very possible that quarterbacks are the first three picks off the board, with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels being the first three guys taken. Marvin Harrison Jr. might go after that at fourth overall, which could leave Nabers to go anywhere after that.

He, as a result, has plenty of visits in that range lined up. He's going to meet with the Chicago Bears, who pick first and ninth. He's also set to visit the New York Jets (10th overall) and the Tennessee Titans, who pick seventh.

To round out the top-10, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants express interest ahead of the draft, either. Malik Nabers is a good prospect and pretty much any team picking from four and onward will likely have him on their big board.

Whether or not any of them will be turned away by these reports remain to be seen, but someone will likely be happy to grab him at whatever pick.