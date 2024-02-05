49ers unhappy with field conditions provided for Super Bowl practices at $35,000,000 worth UNLV facility: Report

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have both arrived in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII this weekend. The 49ers will have their first practice session on Monday afternoon and are already unhappy with the conditions of the field.

The 49ers were assigned to the UNLV campus for the week to hold their practices. However, the field is made of turf and to accommodate the team, sod was installed on top of it, just last week. This means not only will it not grow on top of turf, but it also makes for a slippery, messy surface.

The NFL typically requires Super Bowl practice fields to be inspected and in good shape in December, two months before the big game. For some unknown reason, that wasn't the case for the UNLV field.

For comparison, the hardness of a typical NFL field is graded at around a 78 and can't be lower than a 70. San Francisco's practice field is listed in the 50s.

San Francisco 49ers reporter Akash Anavarathan posted on X that the conditions in Las Vegas this afternoon are expected to be rainy.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will be practicing on the Las Vegas Raiders indoor practice field - a state-of-the-art facility that just opened in late June ahead of training camp.

49ers Super Bowl practice facility at UNLV cost $35 million

Each year, the two teams in the Super Bowl are assigned local football facilities to use for practice and meetings throughout the week before the game. The team that is listed as the home team typically uses the NFL practice field - in this case, the Las Vegas Raiders' field, and the other team will use the fields at a local college or high school.

The University of Nevada-Las Vegas, or UNLV as it is known, announced that they were hosting San Francisco this week at the Fertitta Football Complex. The facility was built in 2019 and cost $35 million. It has two fields, a 10,000-square-foot gym, a lounge and even a barbershop.