Aaron Rodgers takes on ESPN, tests network's censorship rules after long-awaited return on Pat McAfee Show

Pat McAfee may have landed a big-money deal with ESPN, but the network reportedly has plans to delay his show owing to potential use of profanity.

The former Indianapolis Colts kicker has made a name for himself in the media, counting the likes of Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and multiple other high-profile personalities as guests on his show.

Rodgers, in particular, has been a patron on the Pat McAfee Show, gracing it numerous times and handing the ex-Colts punter multiple tidbits on his NFL career. In fact, Rodgers underlined his desire to be traded to the Jets on the show, reiterating that the franchise reached out to him and that he wanted to move to the Big Apple.

After a somewhat long-lived sabbatical from the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers returned in typical fashion, showcasing his personality once again.

The Jets QB said:

"If they're gonna try and censor some of the show...

"I feel like, we do some episodes where it's what South Park did the one time and try and break the record for how many times they could curse."

Aaron Rodgers' schedule for the 2023 NFL season

While the Jets' schedule is somewhat topsy-turvy, they do have the respite of opening the season at home. That game, however, will come against Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, handing the Jets a rough start to the year.

It doesn't get any easier.

The Jets then travel to Jerry World to lock horns with the high-on-confidence Dallas Cowboys, before facing the Patriots, Chiefs, Broncos and Eagles.

Thankfully, that gruelling schedule is eased with a bye week after the Philly game.

They then face the Giants, Chargers, Raiders and the Bills before the schedule gets relatively easier.

Setting expectations for Aaron Rodgers' Jets

Rodgers, of course, took a somewhat surprising pay cut to allow the franchise to assemble a roster worthy of Super Bowl contention. The four-time NFL MVP shaved $35 million off his previous contract.

As opposed to the $110 million he was slated to earn, Rodgers will now earn $75 million instead.