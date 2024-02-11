Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's "love story" has received plenty of attention from fans and media as the star tight end's Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

However, not everyone has been happy with the exposure their relationship has gotten, with some claiming that it has overshadowed the actual in-game coverage. So at her most recent concert on Saturday, another Grammy-winning singer Adele made it clear where she lay in the debate:

"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them....and all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a (censored) life. She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch."

Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LVIII? Chiefs heiress provides massive update

The question that lingers in many fans' minds is whether Taylor Swift will actually make it to Allegiant Stadium on time for Super Bowl LVIII. Fortunately for her fans, during Fanatics' Super Bowl party, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO Lamar Hunt, said:

“She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited.”

This appears to have been corroborated by an X/Twitter update from aviation journalist Jason Rabinowitz, who revealed that the pop star had landed at Los Angeles International Airport at around 3:30 PM Pacific Time Saturday:

Should the Chiefs win, there will be an afterparty; but Hunt refused to elaborate on whether it would involve Swift, who will then fly to Australia to continue the Eras Tour in Melbourne and Sydney.

Nevertheless, she highly appreciates the multi-platinum singer's impact on the NFL as a whole:

Gracie Hunt said:

“I’ve loved watching women and girls fall in love with football. I’ve grown up loving the sport my entire life, and Taylor has had such a huge impact with her presence at Chiefs games. It’s so fun to have her now as a part of Chiefs Kingdom."

She added:

“But also just to see the young girls in the stands with their signs because they know that [Swift] is now loving the game, so they're loving it, too. Previously, about 49% of the NFL fan base was women, and that number is growing rapidly. So we’re super excited for all the new Swifties to be a part of this game.”

Super Bowl LVIII will mark the 13th NFL game Swift has attended. The Chiefs are currently 9-3 with her in the stands.