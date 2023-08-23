Could the Kansas City Chiefs start the season without defensive tackle Chris Jones? Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that there hasn't been much communication from Jones' camp on his current contract negotiations.

Reid said that he can't give much of an update or timetable for Chris Jones to reunite with his team. Simply because the communication between both sides has stalled.

"There's been no communication, so I don't know what's going to go down. Whatever happens, happens, and if he's not there, the game goes on... they got to communicate and do their thing. There's just been no communication."

Andy Reid did make it clear that although he hopes that his defensive tackle will return by Week 1, they will have to prepare either way. The Kansas City Chiefs and Jones will have until next week to get a contract extension agreed upon to be ready to face the Detroit Lions.

Chris Jones says he could hold out until Week 8

Chris Jones is looking for a lucrative contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. The defensive tackle is entering the final season of his four-year deal worth $80 million. It has been reported that Chris Jones wants a new contract extension that will pay him $30 million a season.

Until he receives a new contract, he won't report to the team. The defensive tackle has been fined $50,000 for every day he has missed. According to his social media activity, he apparently doesn't mind paying the fine.

After posting a photo of a sign that said he can only control things that are in his hands. Someone asked when he was going to return to the team, to which he replied, "Week 8." When asked about the fine that he would accrue if he held out that long, he told another fan that he could afford to do so.

On top of the $50,000 fines that he accrued during training camp, he will also lose a significant amount of money during the season. He will forfeit $7.5 million in weekly game checks for each week he misses during the regular season.

Although Andy Reid made it clear that he and the team would move on with or without the defensive tackle, the Kansas City Chiefs defense will have a big void to fill. It needs to be seen whether his sacrifice is worth it and whether the management will bend to his demands.

