The Arizona Cardinals announced new updates to State Farm Stadium that will elevate the game experience for NFL fans. Arizona shared the renderings of the new stadium seating options on Monday.

State Farm Stadium will now have six new on-field seating options, which will include a Casita Garden. Fans can purchase casitas, which are individual structures in the end zone for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience.

There will also be two private field-level clubs. The new luxury seating will include preferred parking with food and beverages.

While the luxury seating options will offer unique experiences for NFL fans, many aren't happy with the announcement.

NFL fans on Reddit commented that the price to sit in these on-field suites and clubs will be more than most fans can afford.

Other fans believed that it would be difficult to see the action of the game sitting in one of those new seating areas.

Some NFL fans would rather teams invest in the overall fan experience and ensure that everyone has good seats and dining options.

Below are some additional comments from NFL fans about the Arizona Cardinals' newest stadium updates.

Arizona Cardinals appear to be committed to QB Kyler Murray

Last season, there were questions about whether the Arizona Cardinals would retain quarterback Kyler Murray and his lucrative contract. The Cardinals have the fourth overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and rumors circulated that the team would use it to draft a new quarterback.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported this week that Arizona 'loves' Kyler Murray and is looking to bounce back after a 4-13 record last season.

"The Arizona Cardinals love Kyler Murray. I didn't think I'd be writing that a year ago, when everyone thought Arizona would be the worst team in the league, preparing to draft Caleb Williams and offload Murray in 2024—but that's where we are."-Albert Breer

Murray's deal for 2025, however, got completely guaranteed this past weekend, and he is expected to earn $35.3 million this season and $29.9 million the next season. He sat out the first part of the 2023 NFL season after tearing his ACL in 2022.