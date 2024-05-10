The Chicago Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to make him their franchise quarterback and leader for many years.

While many expected him to be the Bears' starting quarterback for the 2024 season, the team made it official after coach Matt Eberflus announced the news on Friday.

Williams will serve as the starter, with Tyler Bagent as his expected backup. The team also has Brett Rypien and Austin Reed on its depth chart.

With Williams being named QB1, Bears fans were split about hearing the news so early.

"Glad to see them doing right by the kid and not playing stupid games talking about he has to earn it and we have a plan for him and any other bull crap coaches like to say," one fan wrote.

"HoF Game can't get here soon enough. Even if it's just preseason I'm excited to see what Caleb Williams looks like w/ NFL coaching & speed Very excited to see how he looks in Shane Waldron's scheme. How much they'll ask him to operate in empty vs shelter him w/ 12, 13, & 21 pers," one user posted.

"ROTY and Wild Card berth otw," one confident fan replied.

Other fans aren't quite sold on Williams yet.

Some fans thought it was unfair for the team to name Williams as the starter after he hasn't even thrown a pass in preseason yet. Others were sure Williams would be a bust in the NFL and that the Bears would regret taking him. Many brought up backup quarterback Tyler Bagent and how he didn't get a fair chance to compete.

Here's how other fans reacted to the news of the Bears naming Williams as their starter:

"Damn I thought Badgent had a chance," one comment read.

"The Chicago Bears are officially are now officially on the clock for the 2025 #1 pick," another fan wrote.

"This will be the biggest regret the Bears will ever have," one user posted.

Caleb Williams and Chicago Bears have a revamped offense heading into the 2024 season

Keenan Allen during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

The Chicago Bears made many moves this offseason with coaching changes, releasing players, trading Justin Fields and acquiring multiple players.

Everyone expected the team to draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, and it eventually did, having loaded up before his arrival. The Bears signed free agent running back D'Andre Swift on the first day of free agency. They added tight end Gerald Everett before acquiring Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen via trade.

Chicago gave Caleb Williams and the offense more help when it selected Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick in the draft.

The Bears ranked 20th in total offense last season, finishing 27th in passing but second in rushing.

With Caleb Williams and company on the team this season, the Bears are looking to compete for the NFC North with their rivals, the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

