Bill Belichick is 'disinclined' to signing with networks for regular studio shows: Report

Bill Belichick has had very little free time over the last 25 years or so. However, after leaving the New England Patriots, he now has as much free time as anyone could ask for. Such a dramatic change can lead some former NFL employees right back into the workforce via the media, however, the former Patriots head coach appears to be just fine without a regular gig for now.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Bill Belichick "has told networks he is disinclined to be part of a regular studio show." To some, the keywords of that statement might be "disinclined" and "regular."

By saying he's disinclined, Bill Belichick has indicated he isn't ready to completely rule it out. In other words, he appears to be leaning against it, at least for right now. The other part is that he's disinclined to be part of a regular studio show. Meaning, he might be perfectly open to making appearances in 2024.

Pro Football Talk claimed Tom Brady's former coach could do something "less regular with Omaha Productions and/or NFL Films."

Door opens for Bill Belichick reunion with Tom Brady

Tom Brady at 25th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala

With both the head coach and the quarterback done with the New England Patriots, an opportunity has presented itself unlike one that has existed for the two since 2019. Tom Brady is locked into a 10-year commitment with FOX and with Belichick potentially interested in making cameo appearances, there's an opportunity for the two to reunite on live television once again.

Essentially, the door is open for Brady and his commentary partner to interview Bill Belichick during a football game or even during the pre-game show. Amazon's Thursday Night Football pulled off a mid-game interview with Jason Kelce last season, so there is a recent precedent of a mid-season, mid-game interview.

The reunion, if inserted into the correct matchup, would seemingly instantly draw viewership for FOX on a game that might not pull crowds later in the season. On the other hand, the timing could be a Week 1 move like the Patriots pulled to get Tom Brady back into Gillette Stadium in 2023.