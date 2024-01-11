"Kylie Kelce would never.."

Brittany Mahomes finds herself at the receiving end of social media criticism from NFL fans once again. Whether it be spilling beer on fans during a Kansas City Chiefs home game or complaining about referees during losses, her actions have always elicited strong reactions.

Her latest post on Instagram has also attracted similar criticism from a few fans.

Patrick Mahomes' wife recently shared an Instagram story of herself reuniting with daughter Sterling after some time away:

A shot of Sterling Skye Mahomes as her mother Brittany returned

Some fans were not too kind about her regular disappearances. Her recent LA trip has seemingly not gone down well among them.

A brief overview of the times Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have been seen together in the New Year and beyond

Ever since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes has slowly ingratiated herself into the pop star's circle.

Just before the New Year arrived, the two were spotted dining at Rye, a Kansas City restaurant that is a favorite of the Kansas City Chiefs. An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that when the multi-platinum singer entered the dining room, everyone became awestruck:

"Someone shouted out that they loved her. Taylor was very sweet and great. There were lots of laughs throughout the night and everyone had a great time."

On New Year's Eve, the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch the AFC West for the eighth straight year. Shortly afterwards, the two women and their athlete partners attended a party, and this image went viral:

And finally, they had dinner the night before the Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, wearing all-black outfits (they were accompanied by backup tighe end Blake Bell's wife Lyndsay). PEOPLE learned from an onlooker what transpired:

“They ordered wagyu and fries. It was a girls’ dinner and they were all super chill and just relaxing and very low-key in the dining room.”

There has been no news about whether Swift will be in the stands when the Chiefs rematch the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round this Saturday. Her Eras Tour will not resume until next month in Tokyo.