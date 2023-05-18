Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is regarded by many as one of the best at his position. However, as far as throwing a baseball, he might be low on the list.

Kelce was charged with throwing the first pitch prior to a Cleveland Guardians game, and it was not the best. It was so bad that Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek roasted the Chiefs star.

She is set to throw the first pitch at an MLB game soon, and she was talking on KFC Radio and the topic of her first pitch came up. She was asked if she is worried about it. This is where Kelce was brought up to devastating effect.

Kostek said:

"I just saw Travis Kelce's [first pitch]. Did you see his? He like, I think he went to go throw really hard and like spiked it to the ground.”

We have seen some pretty awful first pitches throughout the years, so where does Kelce's rank? Take a look at his pitch below and decide for yourself:

ESPN @espn Patrick Mahomes had to roast Travis Kelce after his first pitch Patrick Mahomes had to roast Travis Kelce after his first pitch 😂 https://t.co/J9UgFED1fd

As we can see, Travis Kelce's pitch was so bad, that his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, also roasted him over the effort.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs aiming for back-to-back

It is clear by his first pitch that Kelce should stick to football. After all, he is a genuine star. Coming off a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles that saw him catch six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, Kelce and his team ideally would like to repeat.

It is a hard task going back-to-back, but if any team can, its a Chiefs led by Mahomes and Kelce.

With the AFC now becoming stacked with talented rosters that includes the Cincinatti Bengals, New York Jets (with Aaron Rodgers), Buffalo, Miami, Denver, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore, and Jacksonville, getting to the Super Bowl is a tough ask.

However, it is one that Travis Kelce and his team will relish. They will likely start as favorites for the title next season. Kelce is an athletic star, but just don't ask him to throw anymore first pitches.

