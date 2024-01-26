Chiefs insider delivers update on Andy Reid’s potential retirement amid Bill Belichick rumors

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. This will be the Chiefs' sixth straight AFC Championship Game appearance but throughout the week there have been speculations about coach Reid's potential retirement after this season.

Mike Florio first reported that there is a possibility that Reid might not coach beyond this season. Following Raheem Morris's appointment as Atlanta Falcons head coach, rumors also emerged about Bill Belichick succeeding Reid as the Chiefs' head coach.

Nate Taylor who covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Athletic recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He was asked about the team's head coach's future and was quick to shut down all the retirement rumors.

Taylor said:

“There's no one in the Chiefs organization who has talked to me, who has suggested anything of Andy Reid potentially retiring. So it'll be a shock to me. I know it will be a shock to many people in the organization..."

"He's got the best quarterback in the league. He's got a roster full of talented and particularly young players with Matt Naggy and Steve Spagnuolo, he's obviously got coordinators that he trusts and he has worked with before… As far as I know, I still expect him to be the coach of the Kansas City Chiefs when they enter the 2024 season.”

Reid and the Chiefs had a difficult season, but despite that, they will still play in the AFC Championship Game. The team is expected to improve next season, and abandoning the dynasty he has built may be a difficult decision for the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Andy Reid could win a lot more Super Bowls before retiring

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Although the Chiefs are a 3.5-point underdog against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they are more than capable of winning that game. With Patrick Mahomes leading the charge, the AFC West champions can win another Super Bowl this season.

Moreover, even if they don't win this season, they'll be among the favorites to win next season. Andy Reid is just 65 years old and can certainly win more Super Bowls before he ultimately retires.

In 11 seasons with the Chiefs, he has a record of 128-51 and is trending upwards in the all-time head coach rankings. This isn't the first time that speculations around Andy Reid's retirement have floated around as they were there after last season's Super Bowl as well. Hopefully, he'll continue to coach in the NFL as the teams coached by him are quite fun to watch.

