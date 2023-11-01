Chiefs legend calls out Travis Kelce as “distraction” for attending MLB World Series game before 24-9 loss vs Broncos

Travis Kelce once again is a defending Super Bowl champion. When he won his first Lombardi, he followed it up with a spectacular performance the following season. The team, following his lead, also played as well as ever. However, with a blowout loss against the Denver Broncos now on their resume, the tight end is starting to get some criticism.

In a social media post by Get Up's Mike Greenberg, legendary Chiefs kicker Nick Lowery called out the tight end after he appeared at the Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 1 matchup the Friday before losing to Russell Wilson. Here's how he put it:

"I'm just going to say this once. I adore my Chiefs. I love Patrick, I love Travis. And it's been fun witnessing the Taylor factor as long as it's not a distraction. However, when I saw Travis watching the World Series in Texas on a Friday night before a road game, do I have to finish that sentence?"

He went on to call the tight end a "distraction":

"We don't know when he got home on Friday night, but it's a distraction. It's not a good message to the rest of the team. [00:00:45]"

Travis Kelce's fame rising while production slips in Week 8

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Throughout the first half of the 2023 season, Kelce arguably has got more attention than Aaron Rodgers. It started with the Week 1 storyline that he will miss the game, which isn't unavoidable or even his fault. However, since then, the tight end has risen to heightened fame beyond the gridiron.

This season, the tight end's relationship with Taylor Swift has been one of the most-covered storylines in entertainment news. Additionally, Kelce was featured in numerous advertisements, from the COVID-19 vaccine to cable television and other products. Now, he is making personal appearances at other sporting events in the middle of a season.

Lowery insinuates Kelce could have just turned on the television and saved hours of traveling and exhausting himself before the game in Denver. Instead, he put effort into appearing over prepping for the game.

On Sunday, Kelce caught just six receptions for 58 yards from Patrick Mahomes. It was his worst performance of the season except for an injury-plagued debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17th.

Will the tight end rebound in Germany against Tyreek Hill's Miami Dolphins?