The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t lost a game since Travis Kelce returned from a hyperextended knee that sidelined him during the team’s 2023 season opener. He’s had 27 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

He might finish with 888 receiving yards at that rate, breaking his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. However, he is capable of having a monster game at any time. But that wouldn’t be possible if he’s still feeling the effects of the ankle injury he suffered in Week 5.

Travis Kelce is unhappy with his ankle injury

The good news is that the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to four games after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 27-20. Unfortunately, Travis Kelce was a casualty after suffering a non-contact ankle injury. He felt the discomfort after catching a pass from Patrick Mahomes, forcing him to stop what could have been a big play abruptly.

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the younger Kelce shared with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce:

“I just feel like a f***ing jamoke, a grandpa, every single time I go out there and just injure myself.”

The tight end is already 34 and is playing his 11th NFL season, all with Kansas City. During his tenure with the Chiefs, he has won two Super Bowls and has become a four-time First Team All-Pro member. He also holds the record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end (1,416 in 2020).

But amid those achievements is Travis Kelce’s extensive injury history. A hyperextended knee made him miss the Chiefs’ 2023 kickoff game against the Detroit Lions. He also suffered a knee strain in 2020 but did not miss a game.

During his rookie season, he had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Since then, Kelce has injured his ribs, shoulder, and neck. He also underwent concussion protocol twice, once in 2017 and another in 2018.

Travis Kelce injury update for Week 6

The Chiefs will have a Thursday Night Football encounter against their division rivals, the Denver Broncos. Given the quick turnaround from their Week 5 game, Travis Kelce’s speedy recovery is imperative for his status in Week 6.

But according to the Chiefs’ injury report, Kelce is questionable for the said game. The low ankle sprain made him a limited participant during the team’s Tuesday and Wednesday practices. He did not participate in Monday’s scrimmages.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor shared Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s latest statement on Kelce’s status.

Before the 2023 season, Travis Kelce has missed only three games from 2018 to 2022. Aside from the two games he sat out in 2020, he also missed one game in 2021 due to COVID-19.