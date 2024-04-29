Christian Barmore's agent reveals "hardest night" of her career as Patriots DT signs largest non-Tom Brady deal in franchise history

While the NFL Draft has wrapped up, the New England Patriots made a post-draft splash by extending defensive tackle, Christian Barmore. The Pats and Barmore agreed on a four-year extension worth $92 million. The contract is the largest in New England franchise history outside of Tom Brady.

While Barmore and his agent, Nicole Lynn got to celebrate the big lucrative contract today, the same can't be said when he was drafted. Coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft, Barmore was widely considered a first-round draft pick. As the night went on, he kept sliding and sliding, costing him some millions.

Lynn, reflecting on her client signing a big contract today, said that not hearing Barmore's name on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft was one of the hardest nights of her career.

Lynn posted on X:

"Three-years ago, Christian and I sat in the greenroom at the NFL Draft on night 1 and his name was not called. He would eventually slide to round 2, and that became one of the hardest nights of my career. Fast forward and now he is one of the highest paid DTs. God is always faithful!"

Barmore signed a four-year rookie contract, worth $8.5 million, on July 21, 2021. Less than three years later, he became one of the top-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

Christian Barmore becomes the latest Patriot to sign an extension under new leadership

Christian Barmore during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore became the newest member of the team to be re-signed as they enter a season under new leadership with head coach Jerod Mayo.

The Patriots have re-signed safety Kyle Dugger (4 years, $58 million), offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (3 years, $57 million), tight end Hunter Henry (3 years, $27 million), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (3 years, $19.5 million), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (3-years, $12 million), and linebacker Josh Uche (1-year, $3 million.)

They've emphasized on keeping their own as they've extended many of their best players on the team this off-season.

The Bill Belichick-less Patriots is set to begin season one with Jerod Mayo as the head coach and will have another key guy in Barmore locked up for the future.

How do you think the Patriots and Mayo will do in his first season as head coach?

