On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the rest of the 2023 season and that his career is in jeopardy. Fans have had a go at San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams for the potentially career-ending injury.

That came following the Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where he injured his neck. Vander Esch has had a history of neck injuries, and with his most recent injury, he could be done playing football for good.

Jones announced the news on 105.3 The Fan:

"We had just completely left it up to how he was evolving, but of course it's such a very significant loss for us. He's an integral part of that defense out there.

"We just wish him well, and just the nature of his potential injury here causes me to really think longer term and beyond what it means for next week or beyond what it means for next month. It has everything to do with what's best in his interest."

Cowboys fans are not enthused with Trent Williams for making a dirty block on Vander Esch, with one terming him:

"dirtiest player in the league"

Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

A look at Leighton Vander Esch's six-year career with the Dallas Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch during New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft as the 19th overall.

He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team, making the Pro Bowl and eanring a second-tem Al-Pro selection. He recorded 140 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Since then, Vander Esch has only played one full season (2021) due to multiple injuries. In his six NFL seasons, Vander Esch has had 469 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 13 pass deflections and two interceptions.

