  • Cowboys fans have their say after Dak Prescott clears air on contract extension: "You play to sabotage"

Cowboys fans have their say after Dak Prescott clears air on contract extension: "You play to sabotage"

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 23, 2024 16:47 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys fans have their say after Dak Prescott clears air on contract extension: "You play to sabotage"

Dak Prescott is in a crucial contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 NFL season. He is entering the final year of his current deal and is reportedly seeking an extension before the start of Week 1. He is also rumored to desire becoming the highest-paid NFL player again, like he was when he signed his previous contract.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, his contract negotiations with Jerry Jones have reportedly failed to make much progress during the offseason so far. On a more positive note for Dallas, their star quarterback attended the OTA portion of their offseason programs, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he will play in Week 1 without a new deal.

Prescott was asked about his contract situation during a press conference at the Cowboys' team facilities. He basically explained that he "doesn't play for money" and his entire focus is on winning games during the upcoming 2024 NFL season. While he may be in positive spirits, some fans took issue with his recent statement:

"Well you aren't playing for rings so what are you playing for?" said another.
"This is what they say before a team crippling salary," stated another.

Other fans were more supportive of Prescott:

"He's got moves both on and off the field, dodging those contract questions like they're defenders," replied another.
"Dak shouldn't settle, no way, they have the team to win a Super Bowl now," posted another.

While Dak Prescott is saying the right things in this complicated contract situation, it's hard to justify the idea that he's claiming the money doesn't matter. His previous contract was a record-breaking deal at the time that he signed it, and if the rumors are true about his desires this time around as well, he could potentially set a new standard once again.

What would it take for the Cowboys to make Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback?

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott

The price tag for quarterbacks continues to go up across the NFL. When Dak Prescott signed his previous contract with the Dallas Cowboys, he became the first player ever to agree to a deal worth at least $40 million in AAV. Entering the 2024 season, he is one of 13 quarterbacks making at least that much per season.

Joe Burrow currently tops the list with a massive $55 million in AAV on his most recent contract. If the rumors are true that Prescott wants to set a new record again, that is the number that he will need to surpass. This means that on a potential four-year deal, the Cowboys would need to exceed $220 million in total contract value.

