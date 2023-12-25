Cowboys fans were not happy after losing 22-20 to the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa engineered a late drive that led to a walkoff field goal. Dallas were leading 20-19 at that point, but that ensured the win for Miami.

But many felt that the referees were the reason the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Miami Dolphins. Fans of the losing team argued that the referees had called penalties that went against them but not done so for the victors.

One particular issue was with the lack of holding calls on both offense and defense. On one play, Micah Parsons was nearly through to get to Tua Tagovailoa but was held by the Miami defense. But no penalty was called.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The above was on a pass play but things did not get any better for the Cowboys on a run play either. Damone Clark looked to be held but the Dolphins were not penalized and a pivotal play was left to stand.

Expand Tweet

Cowboys fans irate at the referees after referees seemingly favor the Dolphins

Cowboys fans were not happy with all the missed calls and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lambase the referees. They accused the officials of handing the game to Miami. Here are some of the best reactions on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tua Tagovailoa not explosive but gets the job done

Beyond the obvious officiating controversy that seems to be a regular occurrence, this was the first win this season for the Miami Dolphins againt the team with a better than 0.500 record. Tua Tagovailoa was a major part of this.

He threw for 293 yards and did not turn the ball over and got a touchdown for his efforts. His passer rating was a respectable 98.1. He was helped by Tyreek Hill's return as well, who recorded 99 yards for the match.

Bills fans now have to wait for the Ravens to help them

Beyond the result of this match, the Bills fans will be as mad with the referees as the Cowboys fans. Buffalo are currently 9-6 and the Dolphins are now 11-4. Had Miami lost, the Bills would have been just one game behind them.

As it stands, though, to have a chance to win the AFC East, Josh Allen and his teammates will be hoping that the Baltimore Ravens beat Tua Tagovailoa and company in the coming week. That is the only way now that the Buffalo Bills can make the final game count towards the divisional standings, provided they win next week against the New England Patriots.