Cowboys legend Michael Irvin pokes major holes in Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs' Super Bowl credentials

Patrick Mahomes has not been as dominant during the 2023 NFL season as he usually has been in previous years. This is part of the reason why the Kansas City Chiefs left Week 13 with a relatively disappointing 8-4 record. While eight wins in 12 games would be excellent for some teams, it is well below the Chiefs' deserved astronomical standards.

Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL analyst Michael Irvin recently discussed what he believes is "wrong" with the Chiefs this year on an episode of Undisputed. Irvin's comments came following their brutal Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

He explained:

"Maybe it's the receivers, or maybe the pass interference, but I don't know what the Kansas City Chiefs are right now. We want to assume, 'Oh, you get a person and you win the game.' But you're attaching that to what you've seen for years and years with the Chiefs. You're not attaching it to what you see right now.

"You can't just keep getting rid of guys, like these guys with talent, and think you can keep fitting anybody in and you're going to stay on the top of the mountain."

Irvin was mostly referring to the Chiefs' lackluster group of wide receivers, which many believe to be the worst of Patrick Mahomes' career so far. Over the past two years, they have parted ways with Tyreek Hill and JuJu Smith-Schuster, leaving their roster with basically role players at the position. Kansas City seemingly lacks a true WR1 option.

Irvin's point was that Mahomes and the Chiefs have been so good in recent years that most assumed they could continue their dominance regardless of who is playing wide receiver. He believes that this situation has caught up to them.

Kansas City was still the clear favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year prior to the start of the season. However, they currently sit at the four-seed in the conference following their Week 13 defeat.

Has Patrick Mahomes regressed in 2023?

Patrick Mahomes

A legitimate case can be made that Patrick Mahomes is having the worst statistical season of his entire career this year. He is averaging the fewest yards per game and yards per passing attempt in any season of his career so far, while also holding his worst passer rating ever.

Mahomes is also currently on pace to throw the most interceptions in any year of his career. According to Michael Irvin, this is likely the result of the Kansas City Chiefs depriving him of legitimate weapons at wide receiver.