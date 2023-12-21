Dallas Cowboys stars’ home addresses, phone numbers leaked as controversy erupts following 31-10 loss

The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday wasn't what anyone expected, especially their fans. However, some have taken their frustration over the loss a bit too far and their actions could cause irreparable damage.

Dallas Cowboys safeties Jayron Kearse and Juanyeh Thomas were targeted and their personal home addresses and phone numbers were made public. Kearse posted a video on his social media page of a play he was penalized on. He disagreed with the matter, and fans disagreed and called him out for it. Thomas defended his teammate in a series of social media posts.

As part of the interaction with disgruntled fans, Kearse's home address was posted in the replies. It was quickly removed but then Thomas' phone number was also posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A Dallas Cowboys team official was made aware of the manner and along with Juanyeh Thomas, had the post removed.

Unfortunately for Juanyeh Thomas, his phone number was posted long enough that he did receive phone calls and had to change his phone number. He told the Dallas Morning News:

“I had to change my number. People [were] texting me, calling me. I’m like damn, bro. I don’t even know how people can leak your number.”

Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Hehlken took to X to post an update:

"After loss to Bills, one Cowboys player’s family home address was posted on X. Another had to change his phone number after it was posted. “People are getting more aggressive than they have, and it’s not a good place to be right now.”

Expand Tweet

Dallas Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas says a line was crossed with this leak

Booing and comments on social media all come with the territory for professional athletes. Most are used to the criticism from fans no matter how difficult it may be to hear. However, sharing players' personal information not only affects the athlete but, also their families.

Juanyeh Thomas told the Dallas Morning News that a line has been crossed when fans take it to this level.

"I can take criticism. But you do cross a line when you start doing dumb stuff like that, for real. It's a line you can't cross when you start sharing people's addresses and numbers and stuff. At the end of the day, this is still a game. People got a life."

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Cowboys have a tough matchup this upcoming week against the Miami Dolphins on the road. The Cowboys will then have another matchup against another divisional leader in the Detroit Lions the following week.

It will be interesting if their fans will give them a break over the holidays, after all, they're 10-4 and first in the NFC East.