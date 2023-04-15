"Destined to be an NFL wife" - Travis Kelce goes viral on TikTok after being fawned over at restaurant

Travis Kelce has gone viral on social media. This time, for being fawned over by two admirers coincidentally eating at the same restaurant as him. The small clip seemed to blow up on TikTok, earning replies from the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and even USC Athletics.

Uploaded by user @camlash_ on TikTok, the video started with two women discussing ways to approach the Chiefs tight end. One of them suggested approaching him, tapping him on the shoulder and just asking for a photo.

"How about I just go kiss him on the lips," one person asaid.

However, there was no update on whether they approached Kelce while he was eating. The details of where they were at were also unknown. In the end, the caption on the video stole the show:

"POV: you're destined to be a NFL wife and Travis Kelce walks into the restaurant".

In the actual caption, @camlash_ apologized for 'them' doing laps by his table:

"Travis I’m so sorry for them continuously doing laps next your table".

Shot by a third person, it seems like @camlash_ only wrote the caption for the two women in the video.

Under the video, the Chiefs and the NFL account were interested in asking for a follow up.

Considering the cliffhanger, no one knows if they actually approached Kelce.

Travis Kelce is currently single after recent breakup with Kayla Nicole

Kelce, with his often well-documented dating life, is popular among KC fans. While a few fans might be interested in approaching the TE, others are also interested in his off-field life.

Kelce last dated Kayla Nicole publicly, and has been linked to her since 2017. The former couple broke up multiple times before giving their relationship another shot. Their first split happened in 2020, when Nicole deleted all of Kelce's photos from her Instagram.

Reports even accused Kelce of cheating on her with someone named 'Becky'. Kelce later defended himself in a now-deleted tweet:

"This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please."

A few months later, Kelce referred to Nicole as her 'girlfriend' again.

"She's the best," Kelce said. "She's the absolute best."

They split again last May, where Travis Kelce was accused of asking Nicole to pay for half of everything. In an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, Kelce dismissed the rumors:

"But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."

Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles press conference

Furthermore, after his E! Network's show, Catching Kelce,he dated Maya Benberry for a while. Kelce has also been linked to Zuri Hall and Megan Thee Stallion.

