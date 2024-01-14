In his fourth NFL season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his best season for the Miami Dolphins. He established career-highs in completions (388), completion percentage (69.3), passing yards (4,624), and touchdowns (29). More importantly, he also played all 17 regular-season games.

Despite those numbers, the former Alabama standout had a disastrous performance during their Wild Card Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This setback has Dolphins fans criticizing his ability to lead the franchise, especially during postseason matchups.

Dolphins fans calling for Tua Tagovailoa’s ouster after a subpar Wild Card outing

Tagovailoa’s game froze, just like the weather during their Wild Card Round showdown with the Chiefs. He completed 51.3 percent of his throws (20 of 39) for 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill was the only scoring drive they had.

While the Dolphins were still in striking distance after a 16-7 halftime deficit, Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t generate scoring drives in the second half. Conversely, the Kansas City Chiefs added 10 points to seal the deal.

This result has this Dolphins fan making a suggestion:

“@MiamiDolphins cut tua tonight. Don’t even let him on the bus.”

Another football spectator commented:

“Tua tagovailoa is one soft a** Samoan”

Here are other reactions about Tua Tagovailoa’s terrible display, which sent the Dolphins to elimination.

While Patrick Mahomes had a 56.1 completion percentage, it’s still better than Tagovailoa’s rate. That’s a slight to what Tyreek Hill declared during the offseason about his quarterback being the most accurate passer in the National Football League.

Though he has played a National Championship Game for the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa failed under the bright lights and freezing conditions at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, referring to the first comment above, he is under contract with Miami for the 2024 season after the Dolphins exercised their fifth-year option worth $23.1 million.

Tua Tagovailoa must do better during the games that highly matter

Including this defeat to Kansas City, Tagovailoa finished the 2023 season with two games below 200 passing yards.

In their previous game, he finished with only 173 yards in their loss to the Buffalo Bills. Worst yet, that defeat gave Buffalo the AFC East division title and a home game during the Wild Card Round.

While some Dolphins fans are furious about this loss, they hope their team will do better next season, especially with Tagovailoa gaining playoff experience.

It would be a disappointment if they come up short of a playoff win despite having players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De’Von Achane around their quarterback.