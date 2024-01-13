"Kathy Hochul hates football, America, and freedom": Fans lash out at Bills vs Steelers postponement due to bad weather

Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers fans were one sleep away from watching what could be their team's final game of the year. After today's postponement, both fanbases are two sleeps away.

The rescheduling was met with metaphorical tomatoes thrown online at the NFL, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and the Bills. Here's a look at the outcry:

Why was the Steelers-Bills game postponed?

Buffalo is arguably one of the snowiest football locales in the country and Mother Nature has not let NFL fans forget that. Winter storm warnings featuring snow, rain, wind, and cold temperatures have been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Buffalo. 1-3 inches of snow and rain are expected on Saturday, followed by up to 10 inches on Sunday and sub-zero temperatures have caused the delay.

According to Accuweather, the forecast won't be much nicer on Monday with an additional 2-4 inches of snowfall expected, but that is when the game has been moved to. It was originally scheduled for Sunday as the opening game of the day, but instead will be played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The game will take place on Monday, January 15, at 4:30 p.m. EST. This means that instead of a day game, most of the contests will take place under the lights. With snowfall expected, there's a chance the Bills might still have to play in snowy conditions, although not as snowy as on Sunday.

Steelers-Bills injury updates

As of Saturday, the status of two players for the Bills has been confirmed. Both wide receiver Gabe Davis as well as safety Taylor Rapp will miss the contest. According to the Bills injury report, linebacker Tyrel Dotson and cornerback Rasul Douglas are both officially listed as questionable.

Josh Allen is listed on the injury report with a neck injury but has practiced in full this week. He is expected to play. Stefon Diggs missed practice on Friday due to a vet rest day. He is also expected to play.

Meanwhile, the only confirmed player to be out on the injury report for the Steelers is TJ Watt, who suffered a knee injury in Week 18. Starting guard Isaac Seumalo is the only other Steeler who is reported to have missed practice on Friday.

With an extra day of rest, both rosters can only get healthier but also could have one less recovery day as a result, depending on any additional scheduling changes.