  • "So now I need YouTube TV, Peacock and Netflix to watch football?": Fans raise major complaint with Netflix’s Christmas Day games deal

"So now I need YouTube TV, Peacock and Netflix to watch football?": Fans raise major complaint with Netflix’s Christmas Day games deal

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 15, 2024 15:09 GMT
Netflix has wrapped up negotiations for its deal with the NFL. The streaming conglomerate announced on Wednesday that the league would be joining the service on December 25th to broadcast football games. The news, which comes as little surprise after many reports stating that a deal was near, has caused a stir online now that the move is official,

Many fans groaned online in response.

"Oh boy…ANOTHER streaming service we have to pay for," said another fan.

While many fans were upset with the increased diversification, some NFL fans felt differently.

"W," one fan said.
"Interesting, at least I already have Netflix," another said.
"We are ready to watch, baby," a fan said.

Netflix's three-year deal double dips on NFL following Roast of Tom Brady

Tom Brady at 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet
Tom Brady at 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet

The streaming service will also have at least one game on Christmas in 2025 and 2026.

While the news for Netflix's NFL grab sets the stage for the future, the streaming service already has multiple toes dipped into the league. Most recently, Netflix hosted "The Roast of Tom Brady," a live three-hour special in which various celebrities took turns cracking jokes at the quarterback's expense.

Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart, Drew Bledsoe, Peyton Manning and Jeff Ross among others took turns bashing the quarterback. Many expected the program to keep roasts on the football field but not even the most accomplished quarterback of all-time could avoid celebrities bringing up sore topics.

From Tom Brady's fatherhood skills to his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, the quarterback saw jabs covering seemingly every topic in his closet. However, he was not the only player roasted in the program. Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and even Patriots owner Robert Kraft took flak.

Rob Gronkowski may have taken the most heat aside from the quarterback, with many jokes taking aim at his intelligence. He wasn't the only tight end that took some shots, either. The late Aaron Hernandez also took some jokes in a stunning scene.

Tom Brady also fired off a response to the nearly three hours of verbal torture, aiming at Peyton Manning in the speech, declaring that Manning had lived in his "shadow."

Peyton Manning had shown up as the cherry on top of a star-studded lineup where he brought up battles of yore in his first live showdown with the quarterback since 2015.

Tom Brady's FOX career starts in the fall and, courtesy of Netflix, may have lived through the most hostile three hours of television in his post-football career.

