Has Patrick Mahomes recovered from ankle injury suffered in playoffs? Chiefs QB provides update on health ahead of new season

For Patrick Mahomes, the past two months as a two-time Super Bowl winner have been pretty good. But amidst all the parties and celebrations, the quarterback also had to go through a rehab process on his ankle following an injury that was aggravated during the championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But fans of the Kansas City Chiefs should not be worried about their quarterback and his health. During a video conference call with reporters on Monday, Mahomes assured that everything was fine and that he would be okay when September comes, although he's still not 100% recovered from the injury.

“I think now it’s been more about just kind of managing it, but getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can,” Mahomes said Monday during a video conference call with beat reporters. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’ve had no necessarily limitations. It’s just when you go through a grind of a week of training and you’re trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time, you want to make sure you’re still building. You might be a little sore on the weekends.”

How did Patrick Mahomes hurt his ankle?

The quarterback suffered a hit from then-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards during Super Bowl LVII and had to limp off the field.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Although he tried to walk it off during a chat with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it was clear that he was in pain and hurt. However, he was still able to return to the game and lead Kansas City to a ten-point comeback after halftime to win his second title in four years.

There was also an ankle injury the last time Mahomes played in a Super Bowl, this time during a 31-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his mobility was clearly hampered - but the Chiefs lost that game because many important players didn't show up when needed.

