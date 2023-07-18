IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling steal the show with adorable BTS clips on Chiefs set

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling is no stranger to social media and her mother's Instagram account. Patrick Mahomes, who is also relatively active, has continued to share updates about his family with dedicated fans. Of course, the NFL couple has also traveled with their kids in tow.

Be it a work schedule or vacation, the kids — Sterling Sky and Bronze — are often spotted with their parents.

That being said, Brittany shared a recent update featuring the kids on a set. While the Kansas City Chiefs star carried on with his shoot, Brittany and the kids took to making some fun behind-the-scenes clips.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Sterling, who was also enjoying some food, seemed to have stolen the show yet again. Brittany continued to film them, even asking Sterling about what she was doing at the shoot. Bronze, sitting with his mother, was seemingly unbothered.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

In another clip, while tagging Patrick Mahomes, Brittany wrote:

"Serious producer was on set today."

Having folded her hands while staring into the distance, the two-year-old toddler certainly looked the part of a mini producer on set. Endeared by his daughter's antics, Mahomes responded via his own account:

"The best."

That being said, the set seemed to belong to a shoot related to the Chiefs. As Brittany visited the sets, one could also see red Chiefs banners adorning the interior setup.

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling have always kept their star QB company while filming

Of course, this isn't the first time Sterling Skye has shown up at her father's set.

Having visited commercial sets before, Sterling tends to have a few fun moments with her parents while they shoot. As Bronze continues to grow, Brittany Mahomes has continued to bring both kids to a few events.

Image Credit: Essentia Water Instagram (@essentiawater)

Irrespective of the shoots, Sterling already seems to be a star from the Mahomes family.

Last year, she even starred in her own Oakley commercial along with her father.

Though the family maintains a fair amount of privacy, the two-time Super Bowl champion seemed delighted to share screen space with his daughter.

