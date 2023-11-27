IN PHOTOS: Gracie Hunt attends Chiefs game in stunning red dress during 31-17 demolition of Raiders

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs went to Las Vegas to play the Raiders and came away with a dominant 31-17 win.

The hosts had jumped out to a 14-0 lead, thanks to touhdowns by Jakobi Meyers and Josh Jacobs; but once Patrick Mahomes found his footing, the Chiefs were unstoppable.

Heiress Gracie Hunt was on hand to see that mini comeback. Wearing a red crop top, pants and block heels and off-white jacket, she was accompanied by her mother Tavia and sister Ava and entrepreneur CJ Cook:

Rashee Rice leads Chiefs' offensive resurgence in win at Raiders

One of the biggest takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs' win was its offensive resurgence.

Tight end Travis Kelce made history on Sunday by becoming the fastest player (154 games) at his position to reach 11,000 receiving yards. The previous record was held by franchise great Tony Gonzalez (191).

However, arguably the biggest story came from the Chiefs' wide receivers. After multiple dropped passes against the Philadelphis Eagles, they were on point once again, led by the eight catches, 107 yards and one touchdown of Rashee Rice.

Patrick Mahomes was impressed:

"We've shown that we can move the ball, but (turnovers) and drops and me not getting to the right guy at the right time (have limited the Chiefs offensively).

"Little things like that, they've kind of stalled some of our drives. We kind of got back to the fundamentals this week, and we kept pressing and pushing. We obviously took a step in the positive direction now. Let's just continue to do that throughout the rest of the season.''

Speaking about Rice, he said that the team has "only scratched the surface":

"I think you see us hitting him kind of around the line of scrimmage, (but) I think he can do some of the vertical threat stuff and he has speed, and he has bursts.

"He has a chance to be a great receiver in this league, and we're going to continue to push him to be that receiver every single week.''

Juston Watson also scored a touchdown, while Skyy Moore and backup tight end Noah Gray had three catches each.