The Miami Dolphins have it all to play for in Week 18. They'll host division rivals Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, with the winner taking home the AFC East title.

Miami would've hoped to be at full strength for their winner-takes-all regular-season finale against the Bills. However, their offense was handed a double jolt on Friday. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, running Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be out for the game on Sunday.

Mostert was a limited participant in practice on Friday. However, he couldn't recover from his knee and ankle injuries and will not play on Sunday. He also missed the Dolphins' forgettable trip to Baltimore. Miami is expecting him to be available during their playoff run.

Mostert has enjoyed a career renaissance in 2023. The 31-year-old running back recorded his first career 1000-yard season this year and leads the league in rushing touchdowns with 18. He also has three receiving touchdowns and is the league's joint-highest touchdown scorer alongside San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey.

Mostert's absence will allow rookie De'Von Achane to be the Dolphins' featured running back against the Bills on Sunday.

AFC East Division Race: Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to battle for title

A win for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday would see them win their first division title since 2008 and host a playoff game at home for the first time in 15 years. They are coming into this game against the Buffalo Bills on the back of a demoralizing 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins would've been the #1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 18 and could've been playing for a first-round bye in the playoffs on Sunday. But they now face the prospect of slipping to sixth in the AFC standings if they lose against the Bills on Sunday.

A loss on Sunday would see the Dolphins slip to sixth in the AFC playoff seedings. They'll make a trip to the Arrowhead Stadium during Super Wildcard Weekend and then most probably a trip to the MT&T Bank Stadium to face the Ravens in the divisional round.

The Dolphins' Super Bowl hopes would be hugely dented if they lost the division title to the Bills at home on Sunday. Mostert and Waddle's absence is unfortunate, but Miami has to carve a path to beat Buffalo and win the AFC East.