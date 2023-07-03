Jason Whitlock calls out 'dumb' Jemele Hill over white supremacy take on affirmative action ruling

Jason Whitlock has never been one to stay silent on matters in and out of the sports spectrum. He recently fired back at writer and sports personality Jemele Hill over comments regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action.
Hill quoted tweeted someone who supported the Court's ruling that affirmative action can no longer be used in college admissions. The former ESPN star asserted that the woman was on the side of white supremacy.
However, Whitlock responded to Hill's comments with multiple tweets. He stated that her logic "is detached from reality" in his first tweet when Hill asserted Black people fought for the rights of Asian Americans:
The podcaster doubled down in his second tweet on HIll's initial tweet:
The Court declined the use of race as a component in college admissions in a six to three ruling. It ruled that affirmative action was a breach of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. Affirmative action has been in place in America since the 1960s.
The NFL and their statement that favors neither Whitlock or Hill
The NFL has the Rooney Rule to ensure that minority candidates have equal opportunities of getting positions as coaches and in the front office. Following the Court's ruling, a letter was released by NFL senior leadership, making clear its stance on diversity and inclusion in the league:
“In light of the public interest in today’s Supreme Court decisions and possible speculation about their scope and application in other business settings, we want to be clear about the NFL’s commitment. Our dedication to the fundamental principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion remains unchanged."
The letter added:
"We will not pause in pursuing our policies and programs that are designed to create a level playing field, to ensure that diverse voices are heard and respected, and to hire, promote and develop leaders who represent the full spectrum of America."
It seems that the ruling will have no bearing on the Rooney Rule. The stance is neutral as it doesn't align with either Hill or Whitlock's tweets.
