Jason Whitlock calls out 'dumb' Jemele Hill over white supremacy take on affirmative action ruling

Jason Whitlock has never been one to stay silent on matters in and out of the sports spectrum. He recently fired back at writer and sports personality Jemele Hill over comments regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action.

Hill quoted tweeted someone who supported the Court's ruling that affirmative action can no longer be used in college admissions. The former ESPN star asserted that the woman was on the side of white supremacy.

Jemele Hill @jemelehill Yiatin Chu @ycinnewyork I told my daughter that today is a big day. They’ve ended affirmative action. “Isn’t it what you’re been fighting for?” she asked. I said yes. I told my daughter that today is a big day. They’ve ended affirmative action. “Isn’t it what you’re been fighting for?” she asked. I said yes. https://t.co/NdfWkHaDly Can’t wait until she reads that you gladly carried the water for white supremacy and stabbed the folks in the back whose people fought diligently for Asian American rights in America. twitter.com/ycinnewyork/st… Can’t wait until she reads that you gladly carried the water for white supremacy and stabbed the folks in the back whose people fought diligently for Asian American rights in America. twitter.com/ycinnewyork/st…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Whitlock responded to Hill's comments with multiple tweets. He stated that her logic "is detached from reality" in his first tweet when Hill asserted Black people fought for the rights of Asian Americans:

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Good lord, Jemele argued that we (black people) "fought diligently for Asian American rights." This is the kind of detached-from-reality logic that earned her promotions at the Detroit Free Press, Orlando Sentinel and ESPN. Or was it Affirmative Action? There is far more proof… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Good lord, Jemele argued that we (black people) "fought diligently for Asian American rights." This is the kind of detached-from-reality logic that earned her promotions at the Detroit Free Press, Orlando Sentinel and ESPN. Or was it Affirmative Action? There is far more proof… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The podcaster doubled down in his second tweet on HIll's initial tweet:

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Let's follow Jemele's "logic." Asian Americans owe black Americans gratitude for paving the road to freedom. Let's say I buy that. Gratitude is a multi-lane highway. What do we owe the people (of all colors) who created the safest, most opportunity-rich,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Let's follow Jemele's "logic." Asian Americans owe black Americans gratitude for paving the road to freedom. Let's say I buy that. Gratitude is a multi-lane highway. What do we owe the people (of all colors) who created the safest, most opportunity-rich,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Court declined the use of race as a component in college admissions in a six to three ruling. It ruled that affirmative action was a breach of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. Affirmative action has been in place in America since the 1960s.

The NFL and their statement that favors neither Whitlock or Hill

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The NFL has the Rooney Rule to ensure that minority candidates have equal opportunities of getting positions as coaches and in the front office. Following the Court's ruling, a letter was released by NFL senior leadership, making clear its stance on diversity and inclusion in the league:

“In light of the public interest in today’s Supreme Court decisions and possible speculation about their scope and application in other business settings, we want to be clear about the NFL’s commitment. Our dedication to the fundamental principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion remains unchanged."

The letter added:

"We will not pause in pursuing our policies and programs that are designed to create a level playing field, to ensure that diverse voices are heard and respected, and to hire, promote and develop leaders who represent the full spectrum of America."

It seems that the ruling will have no bearing on the Rooney Rule. The stance is neutral as it doesn't align with either Hill or Whitlock's tweets.

Poll : 0 votes