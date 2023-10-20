Jessie James Decker is really feeling Taylor Swift's reported relationship with Travis Kelce.

The country singer got candid about the whole affair:

“I love it. It totally makes sense. She should’ve dated an athlete a long time ago.”

Jessie James Decker is in a unique position to comment on the relationship because she is aalso married to a former NFL athlete, Eric Decker.

She knows the dynamic between a successful entertainer and professional footballer. And because her relationship has endured, she believes that it will do so for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as well.

“Cause it worked for me! I love it.”

She also revealed that fans of the relationship should not sweat if the singer cannot make it to every game. Recalling her own experience, she said that she herself could not make it to every single game due to other commitments:

“You can’t make it to every game. I didn’t go to every game. There were some times where it was too late, or in a different city so I stayed at home in my jammies and screamed from my couch.”

How did Jessie James Decker meet Eric Decker?

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker began dating in 2011 after they were set up through mutual friends. She said that one of her friends sent her a text talking about the footballer.

“He was in Arizona training, and I got a text from my girlfriend who said, 'I'm having dinner with this guy I'm seeing, and this other guy just showed up, and he's stunning.'”

They have been married for a decade now, tying the knot in 2013. He played as a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting cozier

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look to be getting more comfortable in each other's company. They have been spotted together in public in New York, and the singer has attended his games at Arrowhead and on the road.

Recently, reports suggest that to get more privacy, the Chiefs tight end has also purchased a $6 million mansion in a gated community. That should allow the reported couple to spend some more time to get to know each other.

Though nothing is confirmed as to where things will end, it seems that things are working out between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the moment. And Jessie James Decker would say that it's bound to work because it has for her.