Jo Koy doubles down on razzing Taylor Swift over NFL attention after ice-cold response from Travis Kelce's girlfriend 

Taylor Swift was in attendance at the 81st Golden Globes in Beverly Hills as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, could not attend the awards ceremony. The pop superstar was nominated in the cinematic and box office achievement category for her "Eras Tour" movie.

However, that is not what was the topic of conversation as Golden Globes host Jo Koy had a joke in his opening monologue about Swift. Koy compared the awards show to the NFL, which apparently did not go well with her.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?" Koy said. "On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Following the show, Koy defended the joke about Taylor Swift in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

"It was cute," Koy said. "I was just saying, 'It's just less cutaways,' you know what I mean? That's all."

The "Bad Blood" singer was seen on camera tightening her lips and then taking a drink from a champagne glass. Swift has become a part of the NFL thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce. She has been at numerous Kansas City Chiefs games this season to watch the All-Pro tight end play.

Her most recent appearance was when the Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals on NYE. After the game, Swift and Kelce were seen ringing in 2024 with a kiss at a Kansas City establishment.

Was Taylor Swift going to attend the Chiefs' final regular season game?

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs were not too far from the Golden Globes as they faced the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. It was reported that the 12-time Grammy winner was scheduled to be at the team's regular-season finale.

However, that changed when Chiefs coach Andy Reid ruled Kelce out to rest. Swift reportedly decided not to attend as her boyfriend would not play. The move was done as the Week 18 game was inconsequential to the Chiefs as they won the AFC West last week.

Expand Tweet

We will see if Taylor Swift will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Wild Card Weekend when Kansas City hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fans hope Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will make it to Super Bowl 58 in February.