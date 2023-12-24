Joe Flacco continues to defy all odds. The veteran quarterback delivered another sensational performance in the Cleveland Browns' 36-22 win over the Houston Texans.

Flacco completed 27 of 42 pass attempts for 368 passing yards and three touchdowns. He helped wide receiver Amari Cooper break the Browns' franchise record for most receiving yards in a game. The veteran finished the game with 11 catches for 265 yards, surpassing Josh Gordon's mark of 261, which he set in 2013.

Flacco has thrown for over 300 passing yards in three of his four outings for the Browns. Watson, who has played 12 games since his debut for Cleveland last season, has managed to record over 300 passing yards in a game only once. Fans on social media showed no mercy in trolling the injured quarterback for being outperformed by the 38-year-old veteran. Here are some of the comments:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While fans flamed Watson on social media, the quarterback enjoyed Flacco and Cooper's incredible performances.

Expand Tweet

Joe Flacco's unbelievable comeback

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco's NFL career was seemingly over after his stint with the New York Jets in 2022. He started four games and completed only 57.6% of his pass attempts for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. He received a fortuitous opportunity when the Browns signed him to their practice squad last month following Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder fracture in the team's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Flacco was initially signed as an insurance policy but was fast-tracked to the starting lineup after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered in the Browns' loss to the Broncos. The veteran quarterback made his debut from the franchise against the Rams and threw for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a loss.

Expand Tweet

Since then, the Browns are 3-0, with Flacco throwing for over 300 yards every game. His three-game streak with over 300 passing yards is the longest of his 16-year career. Flacco's impeccable form has helped the Browns improve to 10-5 and take a massive step towards the playoffs.

The Browns' season was seemingly dismantled after Watson's injury. However, Flacco has reignited Cleveland's hopes of a playoff appearance and potentially a deep playoff run. The veteran quarterback's impact has prompted the Browns to ponder handing him a contract extension. If they do, it will be a well-deserved reward for Flacco's efforts to keep their season alive.