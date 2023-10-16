Katy Perry signals greenlight to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance after viral photos of NYC date night

Katy Perry seldom reacts to the NFL world, but when she does, it's usually in relation to a major cultural event.

Over the weekend, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seemed to confirm via paparazzi photos the worst-kept secret in the celebrity world: they're dating.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop star were seen holding hands as they went out for or after dinner in New York City. Fashion publication Vogue went as far as to call it a hard launch on Instagram, with Perry responding with two succinct words:

"I ship"

Katy Perry reacting to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's weekend date

Katy Perry's Super Bowl XLIX half-time show, revisited

Super Bowl XLIV marked a renewal of sorts for the NFL, as the New England Patriots clinched the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 10 years with a 28-24 defeat of defending champion Seattle Seahawks.

The game is considered one of the liveliest of all time, featuring a litany of stars between both teams and seeing multiple big plays, none of them bigger than Malcolm Butler's game-sealing interception. Fittingly, Katy Perry's half-time show is one of the liveliest ever.

The show began with the singer riding a giant "lion" as she performed "Roar", and as it progressed, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott appeared, with the latter performing some of her own songs.

However, most will remember "Left Shark", one of the backup dancers who appeared to deviate from his usual routine while she performed "Teenage Dream" and "California Gurls".

Three years later, Perry told Elle that producing her performance necessitated giving up control:

“In my show, I am boss daddy. I am boss mommy. They call me Boss. Everything goes through my eyes. I call all the shots, 100 percent of it. With the NFL, I have to be accountable to several levels of red tape."

Eight years later, she recalled the experience in a interview with Vogue (quotes via Insider):

"Playing the Super Bowl was really the most intense feeling ever. But I was like 'Oh, this must be the feeling before you give birth or when you're on the edge of death."

The segment is the most watched half-time show ever, drawing a peak of approximately 121 million viewers to NBC.