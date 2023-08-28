Details from Michael Irvin's $100 million lawsuit against the Marriott chain of hotels have emerged. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is suing the hotel chain for defamation after an employee accused him of harassment at a hotel bar just days before Super Bowl LVII.

At the time, NFL Network and ESPN removed him from on-air coverage. He said that Marriott released alleged quotes and details of the interaction.

Front Office Sports has brought out some details from Irvin's lawsuit. In it, he allegedly claims that due to drinking that evening, he doesn't remember all the details of the conversation.

“Had no recollection of what he said to Jane Doe because he had been drinking."

"Plaintiff [Irvin] now claims that Jane Doe’s statements concerning her interaction with Plaintiff, as well as the hotel’s disclosure of those statements to the NFL pursuant to its contract with the NFL and Arizona law, were defamatory and placed him in a false light.”

Michael Irvin's lawyers said back in March that they had obtained video from the hotel. They had allegedly stated at the time that it would prove that Irvin wasn't guilty of any wrongdoing. The video, however, doesn't have sound, so the verbal interaction between Irvin and the employee can't be heard. He reportedly continues to say that he was telling her about which network he worked for.

Both parties have reportedly expressed interest in settling the case without a trial. They will have the next few months to settle, otherwise, the case will head to court next summer.

Michael Irvin has hilarious outburst on first day at "Undisputed"

Michael Irvin was back on television on Monday morning. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall of Famer is now a co-host on FS1's "Undisputed." With his position at NFL Network still up in the air, Irvin now has an outlet for his sports commentary.

In the first episode where he, Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson were introduced as Skip Bayless' co-hosts, things already took a turn. Irvin went off on one of his hilarious outbursts.

Sherman accused Michael Irvin of giving bad advice to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Sherman said that Irvin's advice to catch the ball with his entire body rather than his hands isn't useful.

"How are you going to tell me that's the worst advice? I'm only one of the best to ever do it, at playing that game."

The words were accompanied by Irvin jumping out of his chair while Sherman continued to yell back. Skip Bayless proceeded to sit there and not say a word while Keyshawn Johnson tried to play mediator between the two.

