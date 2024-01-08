Mike Florio addresses Bill Belichick's Patriots future after 6x Super Bowl-winning HC's dismal season

The New England Patriots are widely speculated to be parting ways with Bill Belichick, but where to next for him?

On Sunday, the six-time Super Bowl champions completed their fall from the heights of their dynastic era. They lost 3-17 at home against the New York Jets, securing their first ever last-place finish in the AFC East since 2000 - the veteran head coach and Tom Brady's first year with the team.

In the wake of that game, NBC's Mike Florio described the one thing that Belichick would not be subjected to:

"The big question is, what label will be used? Firing? Mutual parting? There's been speculation about a potential trade; (but) that is highly unlikely. Too many moving parts, takes too long, and there's no reason for Belichick to ever go along with that arrangement."

Some Patriots options for head coach (and general manager) if Bill Belichick leaves

A new era beckons in Foxboro, but owner Bill Kraft has a massive rehabilitative job to do if he wants to return the New England Patriots to success.

His first job: hire an actual general manager, the franchise's first since Patrick Sullivan was dismissed in 1990. While Bill Belichick was officially only the head coach, he also exercised much authority over the roster, especially during the Tom Brady days. He was renowned for keeping his star quarterback's contracts at a low amount to focus on building the best team.

Such a strategy worked to the tune of six Super Bowl titles with Brady, but his 2020 departure and its aftermath have since exposed its shortcomings. The Patriots have been unable to find a quality starting QB, and Belichick has in turn been unable to maximize the roster around him.

Kraft's preference may be to promote from within, with director of player personnel Matt Groh a good candidate. Otherwise, AFC West exiles Dave Ziegler (Las Vegas Raiders) and Tom Telesco (Los Angeles Chargers) are currently unemployed.

In turn, this new general manager will have the responsibility of hiring a new head coach. One option would be promoting top assistant Joe Judge. However, he may also make a bold maneuver for someone like Jim Harbaugh, who has become a hot topic after leading the Michigan Wolverines to the national college title game. Jason Garrett, who is currently a backup analyst for NBC, might also come under consideration.