Mike Florio claims Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's Week 3 game ruined major 2024 Super Bowl announcement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became the NFL's main headlines after Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins finished dropping a near-record 70 points on the Denver Broncos. Ever since, the two have been at the center of the conversation in the NFL. It goes without saying that the new relationship between the two has done nothing but give more reasons for new viewers to tune in.

That said, it did help in one specific manner. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio expressed a belief that by merely existing in an NFL stadium, she upstaged Usher, who was announced to be leading the Super Bowl halftime show this year. Here's how he put it:

"The only downside is the stuff that happened Sunday was the same day they announced that Usher was going to be the halftime performer at Super Bowl 58 and nobody cared about Usher on Sunday. He got upstaged by Taylor Swift."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He went on, to explain that he believed that another Taylor Swift appearance in Week 4 would boost what otherwise is expected to be a blowout:

"But I think the net benefit to the NFL is so much bigger than that, and I think we're going to see it on NBC and Peacock Sunday night," he added. "We're going to see much greater ratings than Patrick Mahomes taking on Zach Wilson would have otherwise generated."

Travis Kelce is on pace for the worst season of his career

Travis Kelce at Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end might be enjoying a surge in popularity, but it isn't because of what he's been able to do on the field in 2023. Thus far, he's accumulated 11 catches for 95 yards through three weeks.

If Travis Kelce were to maintain that pace, he would finish the season with just 538 yards. If that comes to pass, it would fall about 300 yards short of his current career-low of 862 yards in 2014.

Of course, the average assumes that the 33-year-old tight end will miss more time this season. In one of his two starts, he earned seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. If he can remain that effective and stay healthy, 2023 will blend in with the rest of his lauded resume. Without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs offense will need his superiority on the field.

That said, Pete Retzlaff is the only other tight end to earn 1,000 yards at 34 years old, per Statmuse. While the spotlight is burning brighter on Travis Kelce now than ever before, one can only wonder how much more time he can stay explosive for Patrick Mahomes.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit PFT and H/T Sportskeeda.