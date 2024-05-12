Mike Sainristil shares adorable message to celebrate girlfriend Seliana Carvalho's first Mother's Day

Mike Sainristil penned a message to his girlfriend, Seliana Carvalho, as she celebrated her first Mother's Day. The recently drafted cornerback posted a message on his Instagram stories.
Sainristil captioned it:
"Your first Mother's Day , I love you. If only baby girl knew how great of a mom she's about to have @seliana_carvalho"
What to expect from Mike Sainristil in 2024?
The Washington Commanders drafted Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they clearly have big plans for the Michigan Wolverines product. Sainristil was instrumental in the Wolverines' success, capturing three consecutive Big Ten Conference titles and a national championship in his final year as a Wolverine.
The Haitian-born ball hawk was a key part of Jim Harbaugh's defense and a captain in his last two seasons in Michigan. Sainristil led from the secondary and inspired his team to impressive defensive performances in 2022 and 2023.
Sainristil's last collegiate season was a marvel. He stuffed the stat sheet with 44 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, two returned for touchdowns and two forced fumbles. His performances earned him first-team All-American honors from ESPN, FOX and The Sporting News.
Sainristil achieved the crowning moment of a collegiate career in the 2024 national championship game, as he recorded the game-clinching interception. The ball hawk intercepted the University of Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and returned it for 81 yards, guiding his team to glory.
Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft picks
Here's a look at the Commanders' picks in the just concluded NFL Draft, including Sainristil:
- Round 1: No. 2- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Round 2: No. 36- Jer’zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
- Round 2: No, 50. - (from the Philadelphia Eagles through the New Orleans Saints)- Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
- Round 2: No. 53 (from the Philadelphia Eagles)-Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
- Round 3: No 67. Brandon Coleman, G, TCU
- Round 3: No. 100 (from the San Francisco 49ers)-Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
- Round 5: No. 139- Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
- Round 5: No. 161- (from the Philadelphia Eagles through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)-Dominique Hampton, S, Washington)
- Round 7: No. 222-Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame
